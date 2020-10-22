Home

ASTON Michael
(Mick) Passed away at home on
13th October, aged 79 years
after a long illness.
Much loved husband of Sue,
loving father of Johnny and Lou,
loved gramps of
Jessica, Hazel and Clemmie,
also a dear brother,
uncle and friend to many.
Will be sadly missed and
remembered every day.
The funeral will take pace at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Wednesday 28th October at 1pm.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance by invitation only.
For anyone wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will pass along Longdike Lane, Kippax at
approximately 12:15pm.
Donations if desired
in Michael's memory to
Alzheimer's Research UK via
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michaelaston
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth,
Tel. 0113 2868114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2020
