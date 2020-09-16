|
|
|
Cannon Michael
(Mick) Passed away peacefully on
24th August 2020 aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Noreen, much loved dad of Claire and Michaela, loving father-in-law of Liam and adored grandad of Lexi, Jude and Chase. Service will take place at The Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Chapeltown Road, Leeds 7 on Wednesday 23rd September at 1.30pm prior to burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.
Enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare Marsh Lane, 0113 2450507.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 16, 2020