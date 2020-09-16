Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Marsh Lane
Marsh Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 8AD
0113 245 0507
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cannon

Notice Condolences

Michael Cannon Notice
Cannon Michael
(Mick) Passed away peacefully on
24th August 2020 aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Noreen, much loved dad of Claire and Michaela, loving father-in-law of Liam and adored grandad of Lexi, Jude and Chase. Service will take place at The Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Chapeltown Road, Leeds 7 on Wednesday 23rd September at 1.30pm prior to burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.
Enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare Marsh Lane, 0113 2450507.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -