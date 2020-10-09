|
|
|
Carrigan Michael James On 26 September 2020
aged 78 suddenly, at his home,
Stanley, Wakefield.
(Proprietor of
Garforth Panelbeaters )
Much loved husband of Christine and loved father of Michaela, James and Matthew.
Proud , loving grandfather of Luke, Lila, Jake, Ruby, Emma and James.
Sadly due to current restrictions the church service may
only be attended by
family and close friends.
A celebration of Mike's life
will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only but donations much appreciated to
Alzheimer's UK.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020