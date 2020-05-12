Home

Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Graveside service
Private
Chorley Cemetery
Michael Carter Notice
CARTER Michael John Passed away peacefully in Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home on the 10th May 2020, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of Hilary. Very dear father of Paul, Rachel, David, Gerard and Andrew.
Dear step father of Anne-Marie, John, Helen and Claire.
Loving Grandad of
17 Grandchildren and
4 Great Grandchildren.
Private family, graveside service to be held at Chorley Cemetery on Friday 15th May 2020.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 12, 2020
