Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Chappelow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Chappelow

Notice Condolences

Michael Chappelow Notice
Chappelow Michael John
(Mick) Sadly passed away on
10th September 2020,
aged 76 years.
Re-united with his
loving wife Marjorie.
Beloved dad, grandad
and great-grandad.
"Forever in our hearts"
Funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday October 1st at 11am.
Current restrictions apply.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in lieu
can be given to the British Lung Foundation and Diabetes UK.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road,
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -