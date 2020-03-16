|
FOX Michael
(Mick) On March 9th 2020 passed away peacefully at home, aged 77 years
of Woodlesford.
Dearly loved husband of Marjorie also a much loved dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday March 23rd
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
St Gemma's Hospice for which
a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell,
Leeds, Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020