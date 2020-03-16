Home

R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
13:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Michael Fox Notice
FOX Michael
(Mick) On March 9th 2020 passed away peacefully at home, aged 77 years
of Woodlesford.
Dearly loved husband of Marjorie also a much loved dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday March 23rd
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
St Gemma's Hospice for which
a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell,
Leeds, Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020
