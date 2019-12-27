|
|
|
GILBOY Michael
(Mick) 10.4.65 - 16.2.19
Passed away peacefully
in St Gemma's Hospice.
Loving son of Bride and the
late Seamus. Father to Ryan, Shannen and Conor.
Grandfather to Luke, Logan
and Rayne. Brother to Adrian
and David. Uncle to Ciaran,
Daniel, Niamh, Grace and Jimmy.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends.
Mick will be received into
St Augustines R.C. Church, Harehills, Leeds 8 on
Thursday January 2nd at 7.00 pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday January 3rd at 10.15 am followed by interment at Lawnswood Cemetery, Leeds 16.
Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations for
St Gemma's Hospice and
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019