|
|
|
GILBOY Michael
(Mick) 10.4.65 - 16.12.19
Passed away peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice.
Loving son of Bridie and the late Seamus. Father to Ryan, Shannen and Conor. Grandfather to Luke, Logan and Rayne. Brother to Adrian and David. Uncle to Ciaran, Daniel, Niamh, Grace and Jimmy.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
Mick will be received into St Augustines R.C. Church, Harehills, Leeds 8 on Thursday January 2nd at 7.00 pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday January 3rd at 10.15 am followed by interment at Lawnswood Cemetery, Leeds 16.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations for St Gemma's Hospice and Leeds Irish Health & Homes,a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, �180 York Road, Leeds 9. Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019