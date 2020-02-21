|
|
|
Gilboy Michael Michael's mother Bridie and family would like to express our sincere thanks to all those
who sympathised with us
in our recent sad loss.
Thank you to those who sent
cards or letters of sympathy, telephoned, visited Michael in hospital, attended the funeral mass or helped in any other way.
Thank you to all the staff at
St Gemma's Hospice and the Reverend Cannon Sean Durcan
for conducting the funeral mass and thank you to everyone for their prayers and words of comfort.
We would especially like to thank Paddy Heffron for the music,
Joe & David Boyle for all their help before and after the funeral service and JFK GAA Club
for the the Guard of Honour.
We would like to thank all family and friends who travelled from Ireland and parts of the UK.
We would also like to
thank everyone who gave
a donation in lieu to
St Gemma's Hospice and the
Leeds Irish Health and Homes and Hughes Funeral Services for the dignified and professional manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements.
It is impossible to thank
everyone individually but please accept this acknowledgement
as a token of our appreciation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020