|
|
|
HOPE Michael Joseph Late of Ballina and Leeds.
Died, aged 81 years, on
August 21st, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.
A devoted husband to Bridget,
a loving dad to Michael, Marion, Valerie, and Jerry (John).
A funny, clever, much-loved grandad to his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
A caring father-in-law and a loyal and compassionate friend.
He will be greatly missed by many on both sides of the Irish sea.
A private funeral will take place at Corpus Christi Church, Leeds, followed by interment in
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Please thank God for the blessing of Michael's life and pray for him.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2020