KIRWIN
MICHAEL ANTHONY
(TONY) Passed away peacefully on
2nd January, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late
Marie and a much-loved father,
step-father and grandfather.
Tony will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
in St. Edmund's Church, Roundhay
on Monday 13th January at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals
Tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 6, 2020
