Lewis Michael (Mike) Passed away peacefully on
30th April, aged 78 years.
Former Leeds City Council Director of Sport and Lecturer at Leeds Metropolitan University.

Dearly beloved husband of Maureen, a much loved dad of Catherine, Jonathan and Matthew and a loving grandad.

A private service took place at Lawnswood Crematorium today.

Donations in support of Parkinson's UK will be gratefully received and can be sent to https://michaellewis.muchloved.com
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 8, 2020
