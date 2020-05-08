|
Lewis Michael (Mike) Passed away peacefully on
30th April, aged 78 years.
Former Leeds City Council Director of Sport and Lecturer at Leeds Metropolitan University.
Dearly beloved husband of Maureen, a much loved dad of Catherine, Jonathan and Matthew and a loving grandad.
A private service took place at Lawnswood Crematorium today.
Donations in support of Parkinson's UK will be gratefully received and can be sent to https://michaellewis.muchloved.com
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 8, 2020