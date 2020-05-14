Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Requiem Mass
To be announced at a later date
Michael McSorley Notice
McSORLEY
Michael James Of your charity, please pray
for the repose of the soul of
Michael, aged 89 years,
who died on 27th April 2020.
R.I.P.
Beloved husband of Evelyn,
much loved dad of Thomas, Michael, Adrian and Martin.
Loving grandad of Helen, Rose,
Phoebe, Charles and Ewan, great
grandfather of Evelyn and Arthur,
dear brother and uncle.
Michael will be buried on
Thursday 21st May 2020 at
Cottingley Cemetery.
At this time, can only be
attended by his closest family.
Requiem mass will be
celebrated at a later date.
All enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds,
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 14, 2020
