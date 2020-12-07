|
|
|
RODGERS Michael Passed away peacefully at home in Lincoln, with his family by his side, on 10th November, aged 27 years.
Loving grandson of Fred, son of Dawn and Colin, brother of Kirsty, and fiancée of Tayma.
Michael will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
A private Celebration of Life Service will take place on
Monday 14th December.
No flowers by request please, but donations may be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support,
C/O Fisher Funerals,
4 Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 4PE.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 7, 2020