Stocks Michael Peacefully at Threshfield Court
on December 29th Michael
aged 80 years of Settle formerly
of Colton, Leeds.
Dearly loved husband of Marion,
a much loved father of Debra, Lesley and David and loving grandad and great grandad. Service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Whitkirk, Leeds on Wednesday 15th January
at 2.00 p.m followed by
private cremation.
Bright attire welcome.
Family flowers only, donations may be made in lieu of flowers if so desired to Alzheimer's Society. C/o
Duncan Robinson
Funeral Services,
Unit 2, Kings Mill Lane,
Settle BD24 9BS.
Tel 01729 825444
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 7, 2020
