|
|
|
PALEY MICHELLE Peacefully in hospital on
February 14th 2020, aged 49.
Sadly missed by all who knew her.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday February 28th at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations to West Yorkshire Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre for which a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
Funeral Services
Lupton Avenue
Harehills, Leeds
LS9 6EQ
Tel: 0113 2498849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 24, 2020