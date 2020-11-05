|
|
|
BROWNE Milo Formerly of Crossmolina and Easkey, passed away at St Gemma's Hospice on 28th October, aged 71 years.
Beloved son of the late Mary and Paddy and treasured brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Adored dad of Natasha, Samantha, Michael and Kieran, father-in-law to Rob, Chris, Jodie and Jess, and grandad of Conor, William, Milo,
Betsi and Áine.
Due to current circumstances a
private service will take place at Hughes Services Chapel on
12th November, followed by a private Cremation. A memorial celebration will take place at another time
to allow Milo's friends to
pay their respects.
Family flowers only please
and donations in Milo's memory can be made to St Gemma's Hospice.
All Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 5, 2020