Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie Neal

Notice Condolences

Mollie Neal Notice
NEAL Mollie Passed away peacefully on 8th August 2020 at Leeds General Infirmary, aged 91 years.

Much loved wife of the late Ronnie,
dearly loved mum
of Patricia and Michael,
loved and respected
mother-in-law of Stephen and Margaret, dearly loved sister
and sister-in-law of Des and Pat
and the late Eileen and Bernard,
adored grandma,
great grandma and auntie.

Mollie will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.

Funeral service will take place at
St Gregory's Church,
followed by the interment at
Killingbeck Catholic Cemetery.

R.I.P

All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Cross Gates, LS15. Tel 0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -