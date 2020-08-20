|
NEAL Mollie Passed away peacefully on 8th August 2020 at Leeds General Infirmary, aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Ronnie,
dearly loved mum
of Patricia and Michael,
loved and respected
mother-in-law of Stephen and Margaret, dearly loved sister
and sister-in-law of Des and Pat
and the late Eileen and Bernard,
adored grandma,
great grandma and auntie.
Mollie will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Gregory's Church,
followed by the interment at
Killingbeck Catholic Cemetery.
R.I.P
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Cross Gates, LS15. Tel 0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 20, 2020