JACKSON Monica Passed away peacefully in her sleep, with her loving family by her side at Seacroft Green Care Village on Friday 24th January,
Monica,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Jack,
much loved mum of Neil,
loving sister to her ten siblings
and a very dear auntie.
"Mum, I will miss you,
you were one in a million.
I love you.
Rest In Peace my Golden Girl."
- Neil
The Requiem Mass will take place at St Theresa's Catholic Church on Tuesday 11th February at 10:00am followed by burial at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations in Monica's memory will be gratefully received by
The British Heart Foundation and
The British Epilepsy Foundation.
All enquiries to
W.Roberts Funeralcare.
Tel - 0113 248 2038
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 3, 2020