Waugh Nancie Peacefully in Leeds General Infirmary on 17th January,
aged 90 years.

Much loved wife of Peter,
dearly loved mum of Susan and Victor, loving grandma,
great-grandma and
mother-in-law.

Funeral service will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 7th February at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of
Nancie may be made to
The Stroke Association,
a box for which will be
available at the service.

Any enquiries to Denison's
Funeral Service, Guiseley.
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020
