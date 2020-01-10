|
Blezard Nancy Peacefully in Ghyll Royd Nursing Home on 28th December,
aged 99 years.
Loving and much loved sister
of the late Eric.
Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Parish Church on Tuesday 21st January at 11.30am followed by private cremation at Rawdon Crematorium.Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Wheatfields Hospice, a box for which will be available at the service.
Any enquires to Denison's
Funeral Service, Guiseley.
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020