Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denison's Funeral Service
1-3 Towngate
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS20 9JB
01943 872619
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Blezard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Blezard

Notice Condolences

Nancy Blezard Notice
Blezard Nancy Peacefully in Ghyll Royd Nursing Home on 28th December,
aged 99 years.
Loving and much loved sister
of the late Eric.
Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Parish Church on Tuesday 21st January at 11.30am followed by private cremation at Rawdon Crematorium.Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Wheatfields Hospice, a box for which will be available at the service.
Any enquires to Denison's
Funeral Service, Guiseley.
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -