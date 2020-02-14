|
|
|
READ Nigel On 1st February 2020,
peacefully at St James' Hospital Leeds, Nigel, aged 77 years,
of Holmfirth, Guiseley
and Cape Town.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of Vanessa and Daniel, step-dad of Ross, Kyle and Benjamin, a proud grandad
and brother to Jonathan.
Funeral service at
Nab Wood Crematorium, Shipley on Friday 28th February at 12.40pm followed by refreshments at Shipley Golf Club, BD16 1LX. Donations, if wished, may be
given for Sarcoma UK c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or a donation box
will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020