Thornton Norah "Christine" April 19th peacefully at home after a short illness, aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late
Dr John Thornton, loving mother to Nigel, Richard & David, dear mother-in-law & devoted granny to Simon, Marie, Adam, Matthew, Nicholas, Laura, Martin, Hayley & Naomi and a loved great granny.
Will be loved and missed by
all who knew her.
A private committal & cremation will take place on
Thursday 7th May at 10.20am at Cottingley Crematorium.
Enquires to Joseph Tate
0113 2638971.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 30, 2020
