OSSITT Norma Peacefully passed away at home on 19th May 2020, Norma Margaret aged 79 years, of Kirkstall, Leeds.
Beloved wife of Sydney,
much loved mother of Dale,
mother-in-law to Sarah and
devoted Grandma of
Keeley, Aidan and Lee.
Short service and cremation
will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd June.
Family flowers only please by request and donations in lieu if so required to Wheatfields Hospice.
Enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Abbey Road, Kirkstall, Leeds.
Tel 0113 230 4064.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 27, 2020