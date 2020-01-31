Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Benn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Benn

Notice Condolences

Norman Benn Notice
Benn Norman January 13th, passed away peacefully in hospital,
aged 87 years.
Norman, dearly loved
husband of the late Joan.
Much loved dad of Susan and David. Also, a dear father in law
of Robert and Tracey.

The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday February 4th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Norman will go to Sue Ryder and Martin House Hospice. A collection box will be available at the service.

Enquiries Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -