|
|
|
Benn Norman January 13th, passed away peacefully in hospital,
aged 87 years.
Norman, dearly loved
husband of the late Joan.
Much loved dad of Susan and David. Also, a dear father in law
of Robert and Tracey.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday February 4th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Norman will go to Sue Ryder and Martin House Hospice. A collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020