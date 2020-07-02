Home

Hinch Norman Peacefully on 26th June at
St James' Hospital aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Lilian and much loved dad of Stephen and Jayne, cherished grandad of Caroline, Emily, Richard and Samantha and a proud
great grandad of Dylan, Aiden, William, Freddie, Alfie, Max and Harry, also a very dear
brother and uncle.
Forever in our hearts.
Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will take place on Wednesday 8th July at Cottingley Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Norman can be made to the NSPCC or Martin House Hospice
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Rothwell 0113 282 2422.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 2, 2020
