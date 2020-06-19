|
|
|
LONG Norman Stuart Passed away peacefully at Leeds General Infirmary on June 5 2020, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila, devoted dad to Gary, loving grandad to Charlotte, Emily and Jack, also much loved great grandad of Dylan, Oscar and Ollie.
Norman's family would like to thank all staff at Paisley Lodge Care Home for all their
care and attention.
The private funeral service
for family will be held at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Enquiries to
Mahony and Ward
Tel: 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 19, 2020