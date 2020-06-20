|
|
|
PRIDE In Loving Memory Of
Norman Pride
Who died peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital on
6 thJune 2020 aged 94 years.
Loving husband of Doreen Pride, father of Lesley Powell (nee Pride), father-in-law of the late Brian Powell, grandad of the late
Mark Powell and Gemma Maxwell
(nee Powell), great-grandad of Joshua, William, Olivia, Taylor, Jasmine and Harrison.
Norman lived his life to the full and was a true family man.
Loved and missed by all.
All enquires please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Boston Spa,
01937 842574
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 20, 2020