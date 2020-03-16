|
Stanhope Norman Lambert Passed away peacefully
on 5 March in
St James Hospital, aged 94 years.
Much loved husband
of the late Vilma,
dearly loved dad of
Robert and Linda
and son in law Ian
and a loving grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place
at Calverley Parish Church
on Monday 23 March at 1.30pm
prior by interment in the
Church Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be
given to the Royal British Legion
for which a collection box will
be available at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020