Olga Inns Notice
INNS Olga Passed away peacefully in
St James Hospital on
25th September 2020.

Beloved wife, friend and companion of the late Raymond.
Devoted mum to Andy and Bev and mother in law to Carol and Gary.
Much loved Grandy of Megan and Ellie and Great Grandy of Mila Rae.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 16th October at
Rawdon Crematorium at 2.20pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Any enquiries to
Wormalds Funeral Services
on 0113 2584712
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020
