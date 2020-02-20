|
BENNETT Olive Peacefully on February 15th
at Atkinson Court, Leeds,
aged 91 years.
Formerly of Swillington.
Beloved wife of the late Jack.
Also a dearly loved mum,
mother in law, grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Thursday February 27th at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Dogs Trust for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Olive's family wish to
sincerely thank all staff at
Atkinson Court Nursing Home
for all their kindness and care.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020