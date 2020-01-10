|
|
|
Ferguson Othon (Owen) Of New Farnley Leeds, aged 75 years
(former building contractor).
Died suddenly and
unexpectedly in hospital on
Thursday 2nd January 2020.
The beloved husband of the late Colleen, very dear brother of
Eileen, Terence (Ted) and the late
Tony, brother-in-law, uncle and
friend to so many people.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated
for Othon in St John the Baptist
RC Church, Normanton on
Friday 24th January at 11.00am, prior to interment in Bruntcliffe Lane Cemetery, Morley.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Arthritis UK, may be left in the donation box situated at the back of Church.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors, 01924 894017.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020