|
|
|
ADAMS Patricia Ann
(formerly Roberts,
nee Barker) Passed away peacefully
on 1st March 2020,
aged 81 years,
after a long illness.
Cherished Wife of the late
James Adams, and previously
the late Frederick Roberts.
Adored Auntie, Sister,
Sister-in-law, Great-Auntie
and friend to many.
So sadly missed by all who had
the privilege to know her.
Requiem Mass to be celebrated
at 1.30pm on Friday 20th March
at St. Anne's Cathedral, Leeds,
LS2 8BE followed by Committal at Lawnswood Crematorium at 3pm.
Family and friends are then invited to celebrate the life of Patricia at the Lawnswood Arms, LS16 7PH.
Family flowers only please; donations in lieu to
Alzheimer's Society,
for which a plate will be
available at the services.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Leeds 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020