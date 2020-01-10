Home

Burgoyne Patricia
Pat December 29th
passed away peacefully in hospital after a long illness, aged 87 years.
Pat dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mum, mum in law, grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at St Margaret's Church, Church Lane, Horsforth Wednesday
15th January at 1.30pm followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Pat
will go to The Alzheimer's Society.
A collection box will be available
at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors Tel 01132582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
