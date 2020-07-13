|
|
|
COATES Patricia
(née Waldron) Please pray for the repose
soul of Patricia Coates who
passed away at home on
7th July 2020 following a
short illness.
Beloved wife of Keith much
loved mother of Joanne,
Gillian and Susan, loved
mother-in-law and grandma.
Dear sister of (the late) Kevin
and daughter of John
and Florence.
Cortege will leave home
address on Thursday 16th July
for Service and interment
at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Always in our hearts and thoughts.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 13, 2020