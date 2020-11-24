|
|
|
FOSTER Patricia Margaret On Friday 13th November 2020,
passed away peacefully in
Hospital, aged 77 years.
The beloved wife of the late Stan, loving mum of Michael and Andrew, dear mother in law of Jacqueline, loved grandma to Sam, Jack and Shannon and
great grandma of Riley.
Pat will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take
place at the Church of the
Epiphany, Beech Lane, Leeds 9 on
Tuesday 8th December at 1.30pm prior to interment at
Harehills Cemetery at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road,
Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 24, 2020