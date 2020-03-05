Home

GATENBY Patricia Ann 14/02/20
Peacefully at home with her family by her side, aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Andy, much loved mum of Tina and Dean and step-mum to Robert, Michael, Alan, John and Kevin, dear mother-in-law of Dave and Simone, loving grandma of Ruth, Jennifer, Ruby and Maya
and great grandma of James and Lauren and a dear friend to
her extended family.
Service will take place at
St. Oswald's Church, Guiseley on Wednesday 11th March at 12.30pm followed by cremation
at Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Sue Ryder & Martin House for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service.
Tel: 0113 2503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2020
