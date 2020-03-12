Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitkirk
1 Hollyshaw Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7BA
0113 390 9711
Patricia Holmes

Patricia Holmes Notice
HOLMES Patricia On Friday 28th February 2020. Dear wife of the late Raymond Holmes, loving Mum of David, Susan, Steven, Andrew, Janice and Christine,
a loving mother-in-law of Chris, Josie, Linda and Sue.
Loving sister to
Michael Cowell and family.
Very special grandma
and great grandma.
The committal will take place
on Thursday 19th March
at Lawnswood Crematorium
at 2:30pm followed by the
funeral service at
Colton Methodist Church
at 3:30pm. Family flowers only please but donations in Patricia's memory will be gratefully received by Asthma UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare.
Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020
