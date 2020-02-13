|
|
|
Phillips Patricia Ellen Passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family
on 23rd January 2020,
aged 77 years.
A loving daughter
of the late Millicent Gaye.
Loving mum of Jerome,
Steven, and Paul. A much loved
mother-in-law of Marla, a dear sister to Maureen, John, Michael, Maria, Allan, Tina and the late Leason, auntie, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 20th February at 11am. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
would be appreciated for
St James's Hospital. Please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to
Lewis Scorah & Son
tel 01924 823116
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020