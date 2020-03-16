|
|
|
RAMSDEN Patricia 07/03/20
Peacefully at home with her family by her side aged 79 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Colin,
much loved mother of Jacqueline and Denise, dear mother-in-law of Chris, loving grandma of Nicholas, Ryan, Zoe and Rebecca, great grandma of Emelia and Benjamin, sister of Barbara and auntie of Kevin, Graham, Lisa and Thomas.
Service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu if so desired to Wheatfields Hospice
for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service.
Tel: 0113 2503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020