Patricia Rushby

Patricia Rushby Notice
Rushby Patricia
(nee Maher) Patricia Rushby passed away suddenly on
Sunday 12th January at
St James Hospital, aged 70 years.
A much-loved wife to Peter and dearly loved mother to Sarah.
A dear sister; sister-in-law
and auntie.
Will be very sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday the 4th of February
at 13:00 pm at Killingbeck
Cemetery Chapel, followed by the interment. Family flowers only please, however, donations
can be made to the British Heart Foundation, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Please wear colour.
All enquiries to
Wm Dodgson funeral services
279 Selby Road
Halton
Leeds
LS15 7JS
Tel: 0113 264 5587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020
