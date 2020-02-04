|
|
|
SUNDERLAND (nee Norbury) Patricia Passed away peacefully
in her sleep at St James's Hospital on 17th January 2020, aged 75 years.
Much loved wife of the late Stephen, devoted mum of Andrew and Darren, loving mother in law of Heloise and Diane, cherished grandma to Samantha, Lucy, Michael, Ruby and Great Grandmother to Lilly-Mae, sister to Christine and auntie of Janine.
Will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 11.40am.
Family flowers only.
All welcome to join us afterwards to celebrate Patricia's life at
The White Horse, Town Street, Armley from 12.40pm onwards.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 4, 2020