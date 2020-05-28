|
|
|
Wainman Patricia Ann of East Carlton, Yeadon.
Passed away peacefully at home Tuesday 12th May 2020,
aged 73 years, surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved mother of Jill & Sally-Ann, proud nana of Sophie, Rose, James & Harry. Sister to Maureen & Lesley, Auntie to Kimberley, Sarah, Nicholas, Terry & Gemma.
A private family service will take place on June 15th, followed by a memorial event that will be arranged at a later date.
She will be sadly missed. A very special lady who touched
many hearts. Never forgotten.
Family flowers only please.
Donations will be given to
Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and
The Royal British Legion.
All enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 28, 2020