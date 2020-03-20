Home

WILSON Patricia Janet
(Pat) On Wednesday 11th March 2020, passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 72 years.
The much loved wife of
Ernest (Ernie), dearly loved mum of Robert and Sarah,
dear mother-in-law of Joe
and a loved grandma to
Amelia and Isabel.
The Funeral Service and
Committal will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 31st March
at 11.40am, prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made
in memory of Pat to
The British Lung Foundation,
for which a collection plate will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a-122, Crossgates Road, Leeds,
LS15 7NL. Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020
