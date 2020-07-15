Home

Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
12:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Patricia Yates Notice
YATES Patricia July 6th, peacefully in Seacroft Grange Care Village, Leeds 14, aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the late Kenneth and a very dearly loved mum of Susan and the late Gillian. Loved and respected mother in law of Tony and she will be sadly missed by all.
Service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday July 23rd at 12.40pm. Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for Scleroderma & Raynaud's Association and a plate
will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Crossgates,
Leeds 15. Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 15, 2020
