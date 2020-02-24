|
|
|
CONROY Patrick John (Pat) In loving memory of Patrick (Pat), who sadly passed away at
St Gemma's Hospice on the
16th February.
Beloved Husband, Dad and Grandad. He will be loved forever.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
at St Theresa's R.C. Church, Crossgates, on Friday 28th February at 11.30 am prior to interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, will be gratefully accepted in aid of
St Gemma's Hospice and a plate
will be available.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 24, 2020