GARSIDE Patrick Peter Peacefully in hospital
on January 7th 2020,
aged 87 years and of Leeds 14.
Patrick will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and many friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
at St Theresa's Catholic Church,
Station Road, Cross Gates, Leeds 15, on Monday January 27th, 2020, at 2pm prior to cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16, at 3.40pm. Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
The Poppy Appeal would be
appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9, Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 20, 2020