|
|
|
GOLDEN Patrick On May 17th 2020, passed
away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital, aged 78 years,
of Outwood, formerly of Morley.
Dearly loved Father, adored
Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
Reunited with his beloved Wife
Megan. You'll be greatly missed.
See you in our dreams.
Private Funeral service will take
place at Wakefield Crematorium.
Donations if desired may be sent
to Wakefield Hospice.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 28, 2020